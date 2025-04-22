50,000 Shares in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Bought by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Live Oak Bancshares accounts for about 1.0% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $364,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 130.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 41,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.37.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

See Also

