4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,937.50 ($39.31) and last traded at GBX 2,937.50 ($39.31), with a volume of 7110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,035 ($40.61).

4imprint Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,200.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,829.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.98.

4imprint Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 8.05%. This is an increase from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.32%.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

