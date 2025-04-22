3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 32,952 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of 3M worth $71,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 22.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 78,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 56,734 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in 3M by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 72,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 116,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $346,234.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,329.15. This trade represents a 34.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $269,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,918.68. The trade was a 90.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.47.

Read Our Latest Report on 3M

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $125.78 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $90.65 and a 1 year high of $156.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.19. The company has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. 3M’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.