25,516 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.09% of Grand Canyon Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $168.22 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.17 and a 12-month high of $192.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.62 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

