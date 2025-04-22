249,800 Shares in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 249,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Fate Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 4,953.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 823,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 806,846 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 301,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 283,080 shares during the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 327,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.43.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 12.6 %

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $143.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.41. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.88% and a negative net margin of 1,325.43%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.