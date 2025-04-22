225,204 Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 225,204 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 122,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,891,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,195,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,190 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

