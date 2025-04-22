2,039 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Acquired by Transce3nd LLC

Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 397,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 593,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,180,000 after buying an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IMTM opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.