186,929 Shares in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 186,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 18.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 50.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 56,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 52,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 655,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 87,496 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $203.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.41.

About Blade Air Mobility

(Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.