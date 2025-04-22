14,237 Shares in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Bought by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 424.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 177,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Sila Realty Trust Price Performance

Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

