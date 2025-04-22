1,298 Shares in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,298 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy by 855.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In other Strategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,423. The trade was a 75.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,055. The trade was a 48.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and sold 32,998 shares valued at $10,821,926. Company insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $317.76 on Tuesday. Strategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.41 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.76.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Strategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Strategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.09.

Strategy Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

