12,298 Shares in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Purchased by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGI. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,722,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,038,000.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IGI opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.14%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.