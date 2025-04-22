11,586 Shares in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Bought by ClearAlpha Technologies LP

ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.14. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TBPH

About Theravance Biopharma

(Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.