10,045 Shares in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,045 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 22.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

