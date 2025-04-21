Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average of $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $63.22.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.75%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association
In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,305.11. This represents a 43.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $557,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,136.37. This represents a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,321. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.
