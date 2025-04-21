Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.05.

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.1 %

ZG opened at $61.49 on Monday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $38.06 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.83, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.77.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $136,987.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,782.76. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $541,475.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,735.24. The trade was a 5.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,919 shares of company stock worth $7,869,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 60.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

