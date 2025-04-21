Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Short Interest Up 18.8% in March

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Yiren Digital Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:YRD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.64. 63,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,024. The company has a market capitalization of $494.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.66. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $198.95 million during the quarter.

Yiren Digital Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Yiren Digital’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Yiren Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YRD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Yiren Digital by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 341,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 85,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Yiren Digital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

