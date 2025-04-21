WPWealth LLP Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

WPWealth LLP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,993 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of WPWealth LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WPWealth LLP’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $49,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,290,000. Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 77,812,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,574,185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,944,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,202,000 after purchasing an additional 122,344 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,429,000 after purchasing an additional 121,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,955,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,203,000 after buying an additional 78,110 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $36.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $42.42.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

