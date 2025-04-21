WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 417,678 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,343% from the previous session’s volume of 28,944 shares.The stock last traded at $70.58 and had previously closed at $72.45.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTD. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 6,401.0% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 291,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,021 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth $14,402,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 142,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after buying an additional 80,785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 75,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envision Financial LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $5,247,000.

About WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

