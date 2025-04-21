WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 38,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 20,742 shares.The stock last traded at $55.03 and had previously closed at $55.14.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.24. The company has a market cap of $538.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.69.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $122,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

