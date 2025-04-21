WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 38,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 20,742 shares.The stock last traded at $55.03 and had previously closed at $55.14.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.24. The company has a market cap of $538.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.69.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.
