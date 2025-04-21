Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17, Zacks reports. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%.
Wintrust Financial Trading Down 1.1 %
WTFC traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.43. The stock had a trading volume of 437,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,126. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $142.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.77.
Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.40%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial
In other Wintrust Financial news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 4,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $553,209.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 206,294 shares in the company, valued at $27,088,465.14. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total value of $418,321.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,409,278.20. This represents a 6.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,178 shares of company stock worth $1,336,315 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
