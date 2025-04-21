Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Bought by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,367 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,804 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial makes up 0.8% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $82,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,906,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 261.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 698,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,126,000 after acquiring an additional 505,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,263,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,613,000 after purchasing an additional 337,763 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,562,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 865,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,925,000 after purchasing an additional 253,050 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $102.51 on Monday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $142.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.77.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 4,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $553,209.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 206,294 shares in the company, valued at $27,088,465.14. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $54,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,042.20. The trade was a 15.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,178 shares of company stock worth $1,336,315. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Truist Financial upgraded Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

