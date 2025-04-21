Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.03 and last traded at $76.45, with a volume of 197453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.84.

Several research firms have issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day moving average of $105.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

