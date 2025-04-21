Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 1,424 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 4.8% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VONG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,525,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,779,000 after purchasing an additional 352,590 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,735,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,873,000 after buying an additional 112,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,695,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,758,000 after buying an additional 386,910 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,206,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,889,000 after acquiring an additional 151,225 shares during the last quarter.

VONG stock opened at $87.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.25. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.40 and a 12-month high of $107.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1366 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

