Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,908,000 after buying an additional 19,292 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $72.99 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $65.08 and a 12-month high of $76.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.6003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

