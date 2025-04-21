Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 197,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $115,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 186,369 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $109,121,000 after purchasing an additional 105,231 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $933,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $655.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $684.10.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ META opened at $501.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $608.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $607.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.78%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.80, for a total transaction of $22,515,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.22, for a total transaction of $489,253.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,096,741.18. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 379,901 shares of company stock valued at $260,806,516. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

