Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Acquires 1,201 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,637,205,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,752 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,005,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,679,000 after buying an additional 3,557,370 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 7.9 %

IEFA opened at $75.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $127.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $78.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.