Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VOYA. UBS Group cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.92.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

VOYA stock opened at $56.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.28. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Stories

