Voss Capital LP Has $94.37 Million Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Voss Capital LP decreased its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. CRH accounts for 7.0% of Voss Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Voss Capital LP owned 0.15% of CRH worth $94,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in CRH by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of CRH by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH opened at $84.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. CRH’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

