Voss Capital LP Buys 65,000 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Voss Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Crocs makes up about 2.2% of Voss Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Voss Capital LP owned 0.46% of Crocs worth $29,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Crocs in the third quarter worth about $73,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 425.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CROX stock opened at $90.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.11 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

