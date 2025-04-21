Voss Capital LP Acquires 142,541 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Voss Capital LP grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,492,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,541 shares during the quarter. SolarWinds makes up approximately 4.8% of Voss Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Voss Capital LP’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $64,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 808.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.88. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

