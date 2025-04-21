Vivo Capital LLC Has $11.96 Million Stock Position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,234,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737,298 shares during the period. Corvus Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vivo Capital LLC owned about 3.48% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $11,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRVS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 57,943 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 102,869 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

CRVS stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $220.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CRVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

