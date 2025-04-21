Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Short Interest Up 28.1% in March

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 971,700 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 758,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

Shares of VC stock opened at $71.81 on Monday. Visteon has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average of $85.94.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $2.47. Visteon had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,730,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 71,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Visteon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,231,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

