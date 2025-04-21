Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 110,571 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,638 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 23,581 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $489.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $377.85 and a one year high of $519.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $486.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.31.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $533.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.41.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,256,000. The trade was a 10.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total transaction of $111,034.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,805,286.70. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,315 shares of company stock worth $2,121,012 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

