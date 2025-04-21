Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Verb Technology stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. Verb Technology has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.67.
Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 5,002.98% and a negative return on equity of 88.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verb Technology will post -17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Verb Technology
Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.
