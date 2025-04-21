Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Verb Technology Price Performance

Shares of Verb Technology stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. Verb Technology has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 5,002.98% and a negative return on equity of 88.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verb Technology will post -17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verb Technology

About Verb Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verb Technology stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Verb Technology Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VERB Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of Verb Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.