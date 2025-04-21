Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 444 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 1.1% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,664,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,941,418,000 after buying an additional 88,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,037,000 after purchasing an additional 62,005 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,264,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,144 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,938,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,847,000 after purchasing an additional 44,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,804,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,188,000 after buying an additional 401,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Equinix from $1,028.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $978.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $822.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.34, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,677,754.68. The trade was a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total value of $114,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,838.49. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,040 shares of company stock worth $6,547,068 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $790.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 92.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $847.77 and a 200 day moving average of $897.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.14 and a 1-year high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $4.69 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.42%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

