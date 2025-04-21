Vectors Research Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.9% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 57,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Sharpepoint LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 171,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE IBM opened at $238.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $266.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile



International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

