Vectors Research Management LLC Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,682 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 2.1% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Walmart by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 8,375 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 967,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $87,489,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 418,189 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after purchasing an additional 91,792 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 355,931 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,158,000 after purchasing an additional 170,725 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $166,883.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,332,475.50. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,972,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,166,630.71. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,782 shares of company stock valued at $16,785,305 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $93.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.40. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $746.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

