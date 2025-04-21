Vectors Research Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

COF opened at $162.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $210.67. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.07.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

