Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 682,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,887 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $197,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $258.75 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

