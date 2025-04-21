Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,087,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,089 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,154 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,395 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,348,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,664,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,747,000 after buying an additional 825,030 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $50.75 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.