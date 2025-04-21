Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,592,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,709,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,468,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,016,000 after buying an additional 181,241 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VWOB opened at $62.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.14. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3449 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.