Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,197 shares during the period. Jabil accounts for about 0.9% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $87,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total transaction of $2,631,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,730,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,624,059.52. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,283. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,810,418. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $134.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

