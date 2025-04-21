Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Buys Shares of 343,299 Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 343,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,179,000. Corpay accounts for 1.2% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.49% of Corpay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Corpay by 1,011.1% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Corpay by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corpay in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corpay

In related news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,434.45. The trade was a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Stock Performance

CPAY opened at $308.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.10 and a 12-month high of $400.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $341.13 and a 200-day moving average of $352.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CPAY shares. Wolfe Research raised Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.38.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

