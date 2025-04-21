Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a 8.3% increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Value Line has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.

Value Line Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of VALU stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.93. 11,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,015. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $375.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.95. Value Line has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $57.68.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 62.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

