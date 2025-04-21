Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Boosted by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 34.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,609,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VLO opened at $109.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.26 and its 200-day moving average is $130.70. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $168.85.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.46.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

