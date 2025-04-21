Universal (NYSE:UVV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Universal had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

Universal Stock Performance

NYSE UVV traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $51.74. 186,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,637. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. Universal has a fifty-two week low of $45.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.