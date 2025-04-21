United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 54419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

United Utilities Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

