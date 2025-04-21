United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $314.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UTHR. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.08.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $284.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $233.28 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,424. This represents a 22.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.91, for a total transaction of $3,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,373.07. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,500 shares of company stock valued at $30,971,540 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 33.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,686,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,532,000 after acquiring an additional 123,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.