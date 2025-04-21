United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 385 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,175,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,544,370,000 after acquiring an additional 316,011 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,741,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,608,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,869,000 after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,798,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in CMS Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,556,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,375,000 after buying an additional 343,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.09.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $72.81 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average is $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,093.60. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $467,392.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. This represents a 23.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $789,532. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

