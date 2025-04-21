UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 754,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

UMB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $91.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $129.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $60,146.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $380,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,313,427.67. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 442.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 703.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in UMB Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

